TORONTO -- Hailey Bieber has leapt to her husband’s defence by criticizing those who “belittle” Justin’s Lyme disease.

In a public show of support for her popstar hubby, the model, 23, posted a series of tweets just hours after Justin Bieber announced he is battling the disease.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,” Hailey wrote.

“Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

Lyme disease is caused by the Borrelia bacterium. It is commonly spread by bites from ticks which live in tall grass and wooded areas.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday the “Sorry” singer, 25, said “it’s been a rough couple (of) years.”

“I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy and overall health,” he wrote.

“It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Bieber also referenced an upcoming YouTube documentary series where viewers can learn how he’s “battling and overcoming” the disease.

Stratford, Ont.’s biggest export isn’t the only famous Canadian pop star who’s suffered with Lyme disease.

Avril Lavigne called it the “worst time of my life” after she revealed she was recovering from a months-long battle with the disease.

Hailey Bieber tweeted the Napanee, Ont.-raised singer yesterday praising her for “all you do to educate people about Lyme.”

“Thank you Hailey Bieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about Justin Bieber having to go through this awful disease,” Lavigne tweeted.

“The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also.”

In a follow-up tweet Lavigne mentioned her foundation, which supports patients with Lyme disease.

Canadian country superstar Shania Twain, from Timmins, Ont., also contracted the disease, which resulted in dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder that eventually left her unable to sing for a while and forced her to undergo extensive speech therapy and vocal training.

Hailey thanked some of her other famous friends in another tweet.

“A huge thank you to Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc,” she wrote.

“Love you three amazing women.”

Both Yolanda and Bella have fought the disease.

“Watching my brave babies suffer in silence in order to support me in my journey has struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me, it is because of them that I continue to fight relentlessly,” Yolanda wrote on Instagram in 2016.

“I will prevail and walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for them and millions of others debilitated by this invisible disease.”