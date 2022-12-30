Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate detained in Romania

Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Observator Antena 1 via AP) Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social