Disney wants wrongful death suit thrown out because widower bought an Epcot ticket and had Disney+

Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
A man suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for the wrongful death of his wife is facing a new legal hurdle: Disney is trying to get it dismissed and sent to arbitration — because he signed up for Disney+ years earlier.
Court documents show that the company is trying to get the US$50,000 lawsuit dismissed because the plaintiff, Jeffrey Piccolo, signed up for a one-month trial of the streaming service Disney+ in 2019, which requires trial users to arbitrate all disputes with the company. Company lawyers also claim that because Piccolo used the Walt Disney Parks’ website to buy Epcot Center tickets, Disney is shielded from a lawsuit from the estate of Piccolo’s deceased wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, who died of a reaction to severe food allergies.
In a legal filing responding to Disney’s claims, Piccolo’s lawyer Brian Denney called Disney’s argument “preposterous” and said that the notion that signing up for a Disney+ free trial would bar a customer’s right to a jury trial “with any Disney affiliate or subsidiary, is so outrageously unreasonable and unfair as to shock the judicial conscience.”
Walt Disney Parks and Resort is “explicitly seeking to bar its 150 million Disney+ subscribers from ever prosecuting a wrongful death case against it in front of a jury even if the case facts have nothing to with Disney+,” Denney wrote in court papers as a response.
Piccolo is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 pursuant to Florida’s Wrongful Death Act, as well as damages for mental pain and suffering, loss of companionship and protection, loss of income and medical and funeral expenses.
Disney didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.
In October 2023, Kanokporn Tangsuan, her husband Jeffrey Piccolo and Piccolo’s mother dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs, which is part of the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. They chose to eat at the restaurant, the lawsuit states, because they believed it would have proper safeguards against serving dairy and nuts to Tangsuan due to her allergies.
The waiter guaranteed the couple that certain foods could be made allergen-free, which the two confirmed “several more times,” according to the lawsuit. She also ordered a vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings and a vegan shepherd’s pie.
Although some of the food delivered lacked allergen-free flags, the waiter again assured them it was allergen free, but after dinner, Tangsuan, 42, went shopping in the Disney Springs area and began “suffering from a severe acute allergic reaction,” according to the lawsuit.
Despite self-administering an Epi-Pen, Tangsuan died from “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system,” the lawsuit said, attributing the information to a medical examiner’s investigation.
CNN’s Ramishah Maruf and Maria Sole Campinoti contributed to this report
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Mohammad Abu Al Qumsan quivered and gasped in disbelief. He had just received a phone call that an Israeli strike had hit his home, killing the two babies, along with his wife, Jumana, aged 28.
The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of its return to power at a former U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the country's hardships or promises of hope for the struggling population.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
Ukraine has stolen the battlefield initiative from Russia with its cross-border offensive into the Kursk region. But its Western backers have, for the most part, remained curiously silent about the surprise move.
Japan's embattled Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised the country Wednesday by announcing that he'll step down when his party picks a new leader next month.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case, as U.S. President Joe Biden's asylum halt makes its way to Canada’s doorstep.
The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Vaccines to help curb an escalating mpox outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries may still not reach the central African country for months even as the World Health Organization considers following Africa’s top public health agency in declaring the outbreak an emergency.
Kids with bodies either larger or smaller than average are at higher risk for psychological harm related to their size than their average-size counterparts, one pediatric dietitian claims.
A pair of mothers are joining forces after both their children died as a result of drug overdoses.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country's antiquities authority said Monday.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
Disneyland has averted the possibility of the first employee strike in 40 years by reaching a tentative agreement with 14,000 workers on Tuesday.
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
The death-care industry, like any line of work, has had to learn to adapt to an evolving consumer and environment. But with a funeral home being a unique type of job, it does bring its own set of challenges.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain's "C" to superstar centre Auston Matthews.
A gold medal win by Canadian Philip Kim at the Paris Olympics in breaking has introduced the world to the sport and its culture that is all about peace, love and unity, his former coaches say.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show 1,016 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024, including 43 in the first 13 days of August.
It's been four days since the torrential rains hit Montreal, and many towns are still coping with the aftermath of the flooding. Some residents on Paul-Pouliot Street in the Pierrefonds borough were forced to push their cars out of their garages and onto tow trucks. Many of them are total losses after being completely submerged in flood water.
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Those who rely on public transit in uptown Saint John, N.B., will have to adapt to some temporary changes starting next week.
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
A wildfire is forcing residents of a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan to evacuate.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Timmins police say they are investigating reports of gunshots in the south end of town Monday night.
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
Friends of the Muskoka Watershed held an event at Camp Big Canoe in Bracebridge for community members to learn about ash research.
The County of Simcoe is bracing for job action that could shut down many services later this month.
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor and the city is showing its support.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
At the peak of wildfire activity over the past couple of weeks, more than 5,000 British Columbians found themselves under evacuation order or alert, but as of Tuesday just 55 properties remain under order.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
