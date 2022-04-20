Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

A Disney cast member displays a Mickey Mouse pin on his shirt at The Center, an LGBTQ support organization, while participating in an employee walkout of Walt Disney World, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) A Disney cast member displays a Mickey Mouse pin on his shirt at The Center, an LGBTQ support organization, while participating in an employee walkout of Walt Disney World, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social