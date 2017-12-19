

The Associated Press





ORLANDO, Fla. -- An animatronic figure of Donald Trump has joined Disney's Hall of Presidents in Florida, sparking ridicule of the design online.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a robotic facsimile of the 45th president of the United States stood front and slightly off-centre Monday for the soft reopening of the long-running Walt Disney World attraction.

The Trump figure moves his head during the traditional roll call of leaders, motions with his arms and gives a brief speech. A Disney spokeswoman says Trump recorded his Hall of Presidents script earlier this year. Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking part.

The Hall of Presidents debuted at the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and gets an update with each change in leadership. After closing in January, the theatre received an upgrade in its sound, light and projection packages.

Disney said the official opening date was Tuesday.

The robot's face prompted many jokes on Twitter, with many saying it doesn't quite match up to the real Donald J. Trump.

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane �� (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

He looks like old Biff from back to the future — Matt Daugherty (@GoBlueMattD) December 19, 2017

The first-ever robot programmed to be defensive about crowd size pic.twitter.com/hzm9yd8sJI — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 19, 2017