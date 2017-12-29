

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Bolstered by hits like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Beauty and the Beast," the Walt Disney Company is the top grossing studio at the 2017 domestic box office with over $2.2 billion in revenue and 21.2 per cent of the market share.

This is Disney's second consecutive year at the top of the charts.

Warner Bros. placed second with around $2 billion in grosses and 19 per cent of the market share, thanks to films like "Wonder Woman," "It" and "Get Out."

But despite big successes, the box office for the year is likely to be down by around 2.6 per cent from 2016's record-breaking $11.4 billion in grosses, according to projections from comScore.