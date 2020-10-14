TORONTO -- Disasters at Sea, a television series deep-diving into some of the most harrowing real-life maritime catastrophes of the last 20 years, is ready to launch into its second season with its premiere episode exploring a remarkable Canadian story.

The original docuseries, produced by Discovery Canada, is made up of six, one-hour episodes, each one interweaving a combination of dramatic re-enactments, archival footage, expert analysis from marine investigators and compelling survivor testimony.

Season 2 of the series kicks off with the tragic story of the sinking of British Columbia’s MV Queen of the North ferry.

The BC Ferries-operated passenger ship that left Prince Rupert bound for Port Hardy ran aground on March 21, 2006, on a rocky island near Gil Island in the fairly sheltered waters of what’s known as B.C.’s Inside Passage. All but two of the 101 people on board the MV Queen survived.

The show also explores other maritime mysteries, including the April 2001 sinking of the Arctic Rose fishing vessel in the Bering Sea, the deadly 2014 fire aboard Italy’s MS Norman Atlantic, the deadly 2009 sinking of the American family-owned scallop vessel the Lady Mary, as well as the giant U.S. containership, the SS El Faro, that sank after it got swept away in the eye of Hurricane Joaquin off the coast of the Bahamas on October 1, 2015.

The season wraps up with the October 15, 2003, tragedy involving New York’s Staten Island ferry, the Andrew J. Barberi, that slammed into a pier at high speed, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more.

In addition to the new episodes, the show’s creators are releasing 13 special behind-the-scenes videos called “How We Got The Shot.”

The short vignettes offer up factoids and a unique perspective into the making of the show through commentary from some of the key creative crew members, including the show’s director, actors, set technicians and makeup artists.

The series, which recently wrapped post-production on Season 3, won a Canadian Screen Award in late May in the Best Factual Series category.

‘Disasters at Sea’ premieres on Sunday, October 18 on Discovery Canada and will air for six consecutive weeks. Subscribers can watch the new season, as well as Season 1, on the Discovery app and at Discovery.ca.