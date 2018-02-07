

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Actors and directors are throwing their support behind a beloved east Vancouver theatre that has been put up for sale.

The Rio is one of the city's last remaining independent cinemas and its operators had hoped to raise enough money to buy the building.

Kevin Smith, director of cult films "Clerks" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," says on Twitter that he would be happy to hold a benefit screening to raise some cash.

VFS alum and Vancouver lover here, ready to assist! I’ve long loved the @RioTheatre and would be honored and happy to do a benefit screening/Q&A to raise loot & awareness for the @RioTheatre! Would a Family Day event be too soon? https://t.co/jvJrPd8twk — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 2, 2018

Smith says he can't afford to buy the building himself, joking that he hasn't had a hit movie in years -- or, possibly, ever.

"District 9" director Neill Blomkamp also took to social media to offer help, suggesting a showing of short films made by his Vancouver-based Oats Studios.

Actors who have shared a petition to save The Rio with their Twitter followers include "Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood and "Stranger Things" child actor Finn Wolfhard.