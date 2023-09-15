Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

"While we are forever indebted to her for the impact this had on our business, our deepest appreciation lies in the knowledge that she shared a unique connection to the black sheep design," designers Muir and Osborne said of Princess Diana in a statement. (Sotheby's) "While we are forever indebted to her for the impact this had on our business, our deepest appreciation lies in the knowledge that she shared a unique connection to the black sheep design," designers Muir and Osborne said of Princess Diana in a statement. (Sotheby's)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News