    • Dex Carvey, son of comedian Dana Carvey, dies at 32

    Comedian Dex Carvey, pictured here while performing on February 18, 2022, in Burbank, California, has died at 32. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) Comedian Dex Carvey, pictured here while performing on February 18, 2022, in Burbank, California, has died at 32. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

    Dex Carvey, the son of comedian Dana Carvey, has died of a drug overdose, his parents announced Thursday in a joint statement posted on his father’s social media. He was 32.

    “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose,” the Instagram post, signed by Dana Carvey and his wife Paula, said.

    Dana Carvey is best known for his years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

    He and his wife added their son pursued his talents passionately, from music and art to filmmaking and comedy.

    “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun,” the statement continued. “But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

    The Instagram post concluded by acknowledging the difficulties of addiction.

    “To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the post said.

