Detroit freeway could be renamed for Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin attends Keep a Child Alive’s 2014 Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 30, 2014, in New York. (Invision / Andy Kropa)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 5:39PM EDT
DETROIT -- Officials in Detroit are considering another way to remember legendary Motown singer Aretha Franklin.
Detroit Democratic Rep. Fred Durhal III has proposed renaming a portion of M-10 for the Queen of Soul. The stretch would be from 8 Mile to Interstate 94.
Franklin died in August at age 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.
The road is now known by various names such as Lodge Freeway for a former Detroit mayor. Durhal says the section is near Franklin's father's church.
The measure has 80 co-sponsors and could be heard before the legislature adjourns its two-year session late this year.
The Detroit City Council acted last year to name a downtown street for Franklin and recently approved memorializing her in a city park.