Denise Dowse, director and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress, dies at 64

Denise Dowse at the Wendy Raquel Robinson and Amazing Grace Conservatory's "There's No Place Like Home" 20th AnniverSoiree in 2017. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images/CNN) Denise Dowse at the Wendy Raquel Robinson and Amazing Grace Conservatory's "There's No Place Like Home" 20th AnniverSoiree in 2017. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

  • 5 ways being single can cost you more

    Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.

    Being single may cost you more in spending, savings and benefits as opposed to being in a relationship with someone who shares in life's financial obligations.

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social