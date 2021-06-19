TORONTO -- Quebec director Denis Villeneuve will debut his highly anticipated sci-fi feature "Dune" at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The festival says the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel will make its world premiere out of competition on Sept. 3.

That's just a few days before the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 9-18.

"Dune" follows a brilliant young man as he travels to a dangerous planet containing a precious resource to ensure the future of his family and his people.

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet in the starring role, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve also co-wrote the film with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

"Dune" is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on Oct. 1.

It's the latest in a string of acclaimed sci-fi features for Villeneuve, including the 2016 alien-invasion drama "Arrival" and the 2017 futuristic thriller "Blade Runner 2049."

The 78th Venice festival runs Sept. 1-11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.