Actor and comedian Denis Leary, a Worcester native, used his megaphone to spread the word about an online fundraiser to benefit a family that was devastated by a fatal 5-alarm fire.

The fire on Jaques Avenue began around 7:25 p.m. Friday and quickly tore through the triple-decker. Flames also jumped to a neighboring building.

One person jumped from the upper floor shortly after firefighters arrived. He was badly injured and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital, but died Saturday.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour.

When they could search inside, they tragically found two other occupants deceased on the first floor.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early identified the victims of the fire as family members of a court officer, Woodrow Adams.

With a tweet Sunday, Leary shared an online fundraiser to benefit the Adams family, saying, "Please help if you can."

As of noon, the fundraiser had collected more than $82,700.

Leary, who starred in a TV show about New York City firefighters, has been an active supporter of the Worcester community and the city's firefighters. He also founded the Leary Firefighters Foundation, which provides funding and equipment to fire departments and honors the "Worcester 6," who lost their lives battling the fire that broke out at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Company on Dec. 3, 1999.

A vigil is expected to be held Sunday evening near the scene of Friday's fatal fire.

Officials said Sunday they believe the fire started on the first floor of the triple-decker. It is not considered suspicious.