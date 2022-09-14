Demi Lovato says her current tour will be her last

Demi Lovato has announced that her current tour will be her last.

The singer, who is touring for her eighth studio album, took to Instagram stories and shared, "I'm so f***ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

The current "Holy Fvck" tour will go on, she added, "Gonna power thru it for you guys, I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!" She added a sick emoji.

The tour kicked off a month ago in Des Moines.

Lovato then went on to South America, and was most recently in Santiago, Chile.

The remainder of her tour will be in the US.

Lovato has been open about her past health struggles.

In a 2021 docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," she detailed her 2018 drug overdose.