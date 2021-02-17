LOS ANGELES -- Demi Lovato's drug overdose in 2018 resulted in the singer having three strokes and a heart attack, leaving her with physical limitations that still affect her.

Lovato reveals publicly for the first time details about the near-fatal incident in "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil," a four-part docuseries debuting March 23rd on YouTube Originals.

In the trailer, Lovato says doctors told her family she had five to 10 minutes to live.

Lovato says she was left with brain damage that she continues to deal with today.

She says she doesn't drive a car because she has blind spots in her vision and for a long time she had a really hard time reading.

Lovato said the lasting repercussions "are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

The 28-year-old singer, who sported pink hair on the call, has been working since age 10, when she appeared on the TV series "Barney & Friends."

She went to rehab for the first time at 18, after struggling with bipolar disorder, anorexia and bullying.

Lovato has shared her private struggles before, in a 2012 MTV documentary and in a 2017 YouTube doc in which she said she was still dealing with alcohol and cocaine addictions after undergoing further rehab.

She said speaking publicly on those programs provided her with the accountability that kept her sober for six years until her relapse in 2018.

Lovato's family, as well as Elton John and Christina Aguilera, are among those interviewed in the doc that was shot over a year.

Lovato re-launched her singing career at last year's Grammy Awards and sang the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Last month, Lovato sang on a TV special marking U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration.