    • Demi Lovato hopes to one day bring issues raised in 'Child Star' documentary to Capitol Hill

    Demi Lovato speaking to CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister on CNN's 'The Lead' on September 18. (CNN via CNN Newsource) Demi Lovato speaking to CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister on CNN's 'The Lead' on September 18. (CNN via CNN Newsource)
    Demi Lovato is highlighting the need for stronger protections for emerging child performers in her new Hulu documentary "Child Star."

    Lovato spoke with CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister about the doc in an interview that aired on Wednesday's episode of "The Lead," saying she hopes to raise awareness "for legislation so that minors (in the public eye) are protected and compensated."

    "It's kind of the wild, wild west in the digital age," Lovato added, referring to how today's ever-changing media landscape is different from when she was a child star.

    The singer went on to say that bringing these issues to Capitol Hill one day is the goal. "That would be incredible," she said.

    "Child Star" is Lovato's directorial debut and "explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most well-known former child stars," according to an official synopsis. The documentary is produced by Lovato, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures.

    Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci and Raven-Symoné are among the former child actors that Lovato sits down with in the film to chronicle how they persevered through adversity growing up in the spotlight.

    "Fame for a child creates instability," Lovato shared, "and when you pair that with instability that was already there, it's kind of like a recipe for disaster."

    Lovato got her start as an actor around age 10 on "Barney & Friends" in the early aughts, and went on to have a successful career as a Disney Channel star and pop singer.

    The "Cool for the Summer" singer has been open about her personal struggles with addiction, mental health and disordered eating.

    Regarding how far she's come, Lovato told CNN she is "very proud" of herself.

    "I try to live the philosophy of not having regrets," she added. "When I look back at how resilient I've been over some of the darkest moments of my life, I am very, very proud of myself that I've dug myself out of the rubble and (am) living the life that I am today."

    "Child Star" is available now to stream on Hulu.

