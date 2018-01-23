

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Guillermo del Toro's lavish Ontario-shot monster romance "The Shape of Water" fished out a leading 13 nominations, Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director and "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman to earn a nod in that category in nominations announced Tuesday for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

"The Shape of Water," shot in Toronto and Hamilton, came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."

Toronto native J. Miles Dale shares in the best picture nomination for the film.

Oscar voters put forward nine best-picture nominees: "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "The Post," "Dunkirk," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

The cascading fallout of sexual harassment scandals throughout Hollywood put particular focus on the best director category, which for many is a symbol of gender inequality in the film industry. Gerwig follows only Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow, the sole woman to win (for "The Hurt Locker").

Also nominated for best director was "Get Out" director Jordan Peele. He becomes the fifth black filmmaker nominated for best director, and third to helm a best-picture nominee, following Barry Jenkins last year for "Moonlight."

Though all of the front-runners -- Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards"), Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour"), Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"), Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards") -- landed their expected nominations, there were surprises.

Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") was nominated for best actor, likely eclipsing James Franco ("Disaster Artist"). Franco was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied, just days before Oscar voting closed.

Last year's Oscars broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, drew 32.9 million viewers for ABC, a four per cent drop from the prior year. More worrisome, however, was a steeper slide in the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, whose viewership was down 14 per cent from 2016.

Though the show ran especially long, at three hours and 49 minutes, it finished with a bang: the infamous envelope mix-up that led to "La La Land" being incorrectly announced as the best picture before "Moonlight" was crowned.

This year, the academy has prohibited the PwC accountants who handle the envelopes from using cellphones or social media during the show. The accounting firm on Monday also unveiled several reforms including the addition of a third balloting partner in the show's control room. Neither of the PwC representatives involved in the mishap last year, Brian Cullinan or Martha Ruiz, will return to the show.

But the movie business has larger accounting problems. Movie attendance hit a 24-year low in 2017 despite the firepower of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2." An especially dismal summer movie season was 92 million admissions shy of summer 2016, according to the National Alliance of Theater Owners.

Still, the summer produced one best-picture favourite, "Dunkirk," which grossed $525.6 million worldwide. Warner Bros.' Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman," released in June to $821.8 million in ticket sales, became the highest grossing movie ever directed by a woman, though it did not receive any Oscar nods.

But the box-office hit that carved the most unlikely path to the Oscars is "Get Out." It opened back in February on Oscar weekend, and went on to pocket $254.7 million worldwide. Though "Get Out" and "Dunkirk" lend a blockbuster punch to the best-picture field -- something that has historically helped ratings of the broadcast -- the other films in the mix are smaller indies.

It was a dominant if bittersweet day for 20th Century Fox. Its specialty label, Fox Searchlight, is behind both "Three Billboards" and "The Shape of Water," and Fox released The Post." Yet those wins may soon count for the Walt Disney Co., which last month reached a deal to purchase Fox for $52.4 billion.

Both Amazon and Netflix failed to crack the best picture category but earned nominations elsewhere. Netflix's "Mudbound" scored a best-supporting nod for Mary J. Blige and Amazon's "The Big Sick" grabbed a nomination for Holly Hunter in the same category. "The Big Sick" also scored an original screenplay nod.

Here is the latest on the announcement of nominees for the 90th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best director have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan; "Get Out," Jordan Peele; "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig; "Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson" and "The Shape of Water."

6 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film have been announced by the film academy. They include: "The Boss Baby," "The Breadwinner," "Coco," "Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

5:55 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

The best supporting actor nominees include: William Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

5:52 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "The Post," "Dunkirk," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."

5:50 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Call Me By Your Name," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Post," "The Shape of Water" "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

5:46 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They are: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, "The Post."

5:30 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best original score in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer; "Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood; "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell.

5:25 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best visual effects in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Blade Runner 2049," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Kong: Skull Island," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "War for the Planet of the Apes."

5:20 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best cinematography in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: They are: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"; Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"; Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"; Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"; Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water."

5 a.m.

The Oscar nominations are about to begin.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host a nominations special scheduled to begin at 5:22 a.m. that will reveal the film academy's selections for the best in filmmaking from performances to production design.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been teasing segments appearances by stars including Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and Rebel Wilson in pre-recorded segments. The nominations in 24 categories will be split between two presentations, the first streamed on Oscars.com and Oscars.org, and the segment airing live on "Good Morning America."

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

2 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.

Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will begin at 8:22 a.m. EST, with a second wave of nominees announced live on ABC's "Good Morning America" at 8:38 a.m. Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, to announce the nominees.

While this year's Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, "The Shape of Water" has a chance to tie "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land" with a record 14 nominations.

"Lady Bird" filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category. "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.