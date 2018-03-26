

Relaxnews





Donald Glover, TV network FX, and Marvel have announced that they are no longer collaborating on an animated series adaptation of the Deadpool comics. Hence, the project's release date remains uncertain.

U.S. TV network FX has confirmed its withdrawal from a project to turn comic book series (and live-action box office smash) "Deadpool" into a cartoon, citing "creative differences."

Since May 2017, actor and producer Donald Glover, along with his brother Stephen Glover, had been involved in developing the comic book as a cartoon series for adult audiences.

Co-produced by Marvel Television, the series had been envisioned as a ten-episode season debuting in 2018 through FX's spinoff network FXX.

It would have been the second series developed through a Marvel and FX collaboration, following on from "Legion."

Marvel has not issued a new date for the project's broadcast. Until its definitive cancellation, it could still move forward with the acquisition of key staff and a new distributing TV network.

Creator of the comedy drama series "Atlanta," also for FX, Donald Glover will play a leading role in "Star Wars" character prequel "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in May 2018.

He is also providing the voice of main character Simba in Disney's remake of "The Lion King," set for July 2019.

Like "Solo: A Star Wars Story," feature film "Deadpool 2" is due in theaters in May 2018.