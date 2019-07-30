David Foster doc featuring producer's famous collaborators to premiere at TIFF
Canadian music producer David Foster is pictured in a Toronto hotel on Wednesday, December 4, 2013, as he promotes his charity benefit concert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:20AM EDT
TORONTO - A documentary about legendary Canadian hitmaker David Foster is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Organizers say the world premiere of "David Foster: Off The Record" will be followed by a special address to the Victoria-born music producer and composer at the TIFF Tribute Gala.
Directed by Toronto filmmaker Barry Avrich, the film offers an up-close look at the 16-time Grammy Award winner through archival footage and interviews with Foster's famous collaborators.
Producers say Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Michael Buble, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones and Clive Davis are among the musical megastars who will appear in the film.
Actress-singer Katharine McPhee, whom Foster recently married, also appears.
The film charts Foster's career working with some of the biggest names in music to the tune of more than half a billion record sales.