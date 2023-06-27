David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

This combo image shows David Corenswet, left, on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Rachel Brosnahan right, on June 12, 2023, at the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York. James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in Corenswet and Brosnahan. The co-chair of DC Studios who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, June 27, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (Chris Pizzello, left, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, right, File) This combo image shows David Corenswet, left, on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Rachel Brosnahan right, on June 12, 2023, at the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York. James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in Corenswet and Brosnahan. The co-chair of DC Studios who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, June 27, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (Chris Pizzello, left, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, right, File)

