David Bergen, Sarah Bernstein among authors on 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize long list

David Bergen, Sarah Bernstein and Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer are among the authors on the long list for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Last year's winner, Suzette Mayr, revealed the list in St. John's, N.L., at an event that kicked off the 30 anniversary of the Canadian literary prize.

Bergen, who won the 2005 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel "The Time In Between," made the 2023 long list with "Away from the Dead," published by Goose Lane Editions.

Bernstein received a nod for her second novel "Study for Obedience," published by Knopf Canada, which also made the long list for the prestigious Booker Prize earlier this summer.

Also on the list is Kuitenbrouwer's "Wait Softly Brother," a novel published by Wolsak & Wynn that has been described as autobiographical fiction.

Organizers say the 12 titles were chosen from a record number of 145 book submissions made by publishers across Canada and the short list for the prize will be announced on Oct. 11.