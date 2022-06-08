David Attenborough receives a second knighthood

David Attenborough has received a second knighthood for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

The prestigious Knight Grand Cross was bestowed upon the 96-year-old naturalist by the Prince of Wales, himself a passionate campaigner for the environment.

Originally knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1985, Attenborough collected his medal at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family wrote: "At Windsor Castle, Sir David Attenborough is invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and George. Congratulations Sir David!"

At Windsor Castle, Sir David Attenborough is invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.



Best known for making nature documentaries such as "The Blue Planet," Attenborough is considered a national treasure in the U.K. In 2019, he set up the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, which aims to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Attenborough delivered a message about climate change and the planet, which was projected onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

According to Guinness World Records, he has enjoyed not just the longest career as a TV naturalist but as a presenter overall. He also has the distinction of being the only person to have won BAFTA awards for series in black and white, color, HD and 3D formats, the website states.

In 2020, he claimed the record for reaching 1 million followers on Instagram in the shortest time -- though he has since been beaten by "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint -- racking up the numbers just hours after joining the social media platform.

His first post --— a video warning about climate change — attracted 1 million followers in just 4 hours and 44 minutes. The account closed within six weeks, with the warning that "what happens next is up to us."