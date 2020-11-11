TORONTO -- Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has asked a 10-year-old drummer to play with the band the next time they have a concert in the U.K.

The rock legend met Nandi Bushell on a video call on Monday, three months after the young music prodigy first challenged Grohl to a virtual drum battle on social media.

The girl from Ipswich, England shared video of the two musicians chatting face-to-face for the first time on YouTube, captioning it "one of the best experiences" of her life.

Grohl was also excited to meet the young rocker.

"I get to meet a rock star! Oh, my God!" Grohl exclaimed in the video to a beaming Bushell.

"Oh, my gosh, it’s you! It's so nice to meet you... I can't believe I'm talking to you. I feel like I'm meeting a Beatle," he added.

During their video chat, Grohl asked Bushell if she would "get up on stage and jam" with the Foo Fighters the next time they are in the U.K.

"Yes! Definitely! A hundred per cent!" responded Bushell.

However, Grohl said Bushell would have to perform at the end of the band’s set because she is "going steal the show." They agreed to write a song together for the pending performance.

Bushell also offered Grohl some sage advice during the video chat, such as "practice, practice, practice," and taught him how to let out one of her signature screams while performing.

"You just use all your energy and have lots of fun screaming," Bushell said while playing the air drums.

Grohl admitted during the video that he considered quitting the drums because he will "never be as good" as Bushell, who started playing the drums at age five.

The social media showdown between the two musicians began in August when Bushell shared a cover of the Foo Fighters' 1997 track "Everlong" on Twitter, challenging the frontman to a drum-off.

Bushell has since triumphed in every round of the battle, including their last exchange which saw them write and perform original tribute songs for each other.

Bushell has previously played with Lenny Kravitz and on the Ellen Show.