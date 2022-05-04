Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for details.
Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chappelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.
Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year's Academy Awards ceremony where the Oscar-winning actor slapped Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife.
"The comedian had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community," tweeted Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who attended the show. She tweeted that "while the attacker was getting beat up," Chappelle "made a joke about him probably being a Trans man."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal 'at the fastest possible pace' and threatened to use them against rivals.
Wayne Gretzky rookie card stolen 7 years ago finally returned to B.C. owner
It took several years, but a stolen hockey card likely worth quite a bit of money has finally been returned to the victim of a burglary.
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
Canada
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
-
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Concern about flood risks in Yukon after cold April, record snowpacks
The senior hydrologist with Yukon's Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.
World
-
97 per cent of the Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
According to the United Nations, 97 per cent of Afghans are experiencing food shortages -- and many had their first solid meals on Eid when charities and NGO's offered food programs for when they broke their fasts.
-
DHS watchdog says Trump's agency appears to have altered report on Russian interference in 2020 election in part because of politics
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security delayed and altered an intelligence report related to Russian interference in the 2020 election, making changes that 'appear to be based in part on political considerations,' according to a newly released watchdog report.
-
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka's main opposition party on Tuesday issued a no-confidence declaration aiming at ousting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet and blaming them of failing in their constitutional duty to provide a decent living standards amid the island nation's worst economic crisis in memory.
-
Russia hits eastern Ukrainian towns amid hopes for more evacuations
Russian forces unleashed artillery fire on towns in eastern Ukraine, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, and began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol from where scores were evacuated after enduring weeks of shelling against the city's last pocket of resistance.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal 'at the fastest possible pace' and threatened to use them against rivals.
-
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
Politics
-
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
-
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
-
NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer's drug flops
Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication's launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
-
Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he's very excited
Rapper Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he couldn't be happier.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
Business
-
Intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions surprised Bank of Canada
The intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions that have helped fuel the rising cost of living have surprised the Bank of Canada, a senior bank official said Tuesday.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
-
World shares slip ahead of Fed interest rate decision
World shares were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors waited for a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
Sports
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in MLB history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.
-
Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft
Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night when the Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.