Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.
In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.
He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.
It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.
Masterson's lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
Could more be better when it comes to exercise for Parkinson's disease? A unique Canadian case report suggests yes.
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
FAE reaches proposed deal with the province; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals with Quebec
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it has reached a proposed deal with the government.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Bus collides head-on with truck in central India, killing at least 13
A bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 13 people, police said on Thursday.
Canada
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with the province; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals with Quebec
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it has reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast
Strong winds are in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Wednesday, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
World
-
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, Florida deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
-
U.S. court rejects sentence appeal by Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'
Guzman, who for years led the powerful Sinaloa cartel that is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico, had filed habeas corpus petitions - civil suits used to assess whether an imprisonment is lawful - and asked for legal representation in this appeal.
-
2 Australians killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, says Australia's acting foreign minister
Two Australian citizens including an alleged Hezbollah fighter were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, Australia's acting foreign minister said on Thursday.
-
Bus collides head-on with truck in central India, killing at least 13
A bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 13 people, police said on Thursday.
-
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck's cab and pulling the driver out
Texas police on Wednesday ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck's driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours.
Politics
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
Health
-
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
Could more be better when it comes to exercise for Parkinson's disease? A unique Canadian case report suggests yes.
-
Pets may help health of lonely older adults, study suggests
A new study suggests that animal companions may offer health benefits for older adults who live alone.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
-
The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its stories to train chatbots
The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.
Entertainment
-
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
-
Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash
Walt Disney production company Lucasfilm is suing a themed carwash on the outskirts of Chilean capital Santiago for plagiarizing its multibillion-dollar galactic film and television saga 'Star Wars,' lawyers for the carwash said.
-
Prime Video makes changes as it sets launch date for showing ads in Canada
Amazon's Prime Video has picked the date when it'll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.
Business
-
The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its stories to train chatbots
The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.
-
Prime Video makes changes as it sets launch date for showing ads in Canada
Amazon's Prime Video has picked the date when it'll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop work order for Donkin Mine
The province of Nova Scotia says the stop work order for the Donkin Mine was lifted Wednesday, allowing the Cape Breton mine to resume production if it chooses to do so.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
They eat what? New Year’s food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
Sports
-
Macklin Celebrini's five-point performance leads Canada over Latvia at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday.
-
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88
Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88.
-
Meet Summer McIntosh, The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.