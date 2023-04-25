Danny Masterson's ex says rape came years into relationship
A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Tuesday that he had grown increasingly abusive and controlling during their five-year relationship when he raped her in their bed in November of 2001.
The woman, a model who had begun dating Masterson in 1996, shortly before he gained fame as a star of the sitcom "That '70s Show," said there had been previous instances when she woke in the night to find Masterson on top of her, and had accepted sex with him to avoid angering him.
On this night, however, she said clearly she did not consent, and resisted.
"I told him 'no, I don't want to have sex.' He didn't listen to me," said the woman, the first to take the stand in the Los Angeles courtroom at Masterson's retrial on three counts of rape.
She spoke more quickly and grew more emotional as the story continued. "So I continued pleading with him, like, 'please get off of me, no.' And he was continuing. And it was painful. And I remember trying to push his chest up off of me. I couldn't get him off of me."
She said Masterson pinned her arms above her head to keep her down. As she struggled, she recalled Masterson's clearly established "rules" that no one touch his hair or his face, which she had previously heeded.
"If I did this, I knew it wouldn't be good. But I believed it would maybe make him stop."
She said she managed to free one arm and yanked his hair at the back of his head. She said he then hit her in the jaw with a partially closed fist, spat on her, and stormed off.
Masterson, who is charged with raping three women from 2001 to 2003, is being tried again after the jury at his first trial was deadlocked on all three counts. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have denied all of the allegations in the trial, saying the women's accounts are full of inconsistencies and not credible.
Masterson, 47, could get 45 years in prison if convicted of all three counts.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.
Masterson's former girlfriend said Tuesday that the rape was an especially dark moment in a series of ugly incidents in their relationship.
She said that after a happy first year, he began seeking to control her life and personality, often invoking the principles of the Church of Scientology. She had joined the church at the behest of Masterson, a lifelong member, when their relationship grew serious, cutting her off from her family in Alabama and from friends who were not members.
She testified that he grew increasingly aggressive with her sexually, and became physically violent, once dragging her out of the bedroom naked by her hair when she refused sex.
She also testified that about a month after the November rape, she and Masterson went to dinner at a restaurant they frequented near their home. She said she drank one or two glasses of wine with dinner, then had no memory between getting up to leave and waking alone and in pain in bed well into the next day.
She said when she sought to explain the pain, Masterson admitted that he'd had sex with her while she was unconscious.
"He started laughing at me," she testified. "I asked him if I was unconscious the whole time, and he said `yeah."'
Lead prosecutor Reinhold Mueller said in his opening statement Monday that Masterson had drugged her, as he had the other two accusers, though there would be no physical evidence from an investigation that did not begin until about 15 years after the alleged assaults. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is allowing the prosecution to make the assertion at the second trial, while it was only implied at the first.
Masterson's attorney, Philip Cohen, said in the defence opening statement Monday that those assertions are all the prosecution has, and he told jurors, "There is no drugging charge in this case."
Masterson is not charged with raping the woman on the night she believes she was drugged. Prosecutors did not share their reasoning in leaving it out, but without her ability to recount the moment and lacking forensic tests for drugs, it would have been difficult to prove within the law.
But the night finally drove her to report him to her ethics officer at the Church of Scientology. She testified that she was told what Masterson had done to her was not rape, that it was not possible given the status of their relationship. She said she was also told that it violated church policy for her to go to police and report a fellow Scientologist like Masterson.
The church, in a statement released after similar testimony at the first trial, vehemently denied having such a policy.
The woman went to police in 2016, long after she had left the church.
She returns to the stand for more questioning Wednesday at the trial that is expected to last four weeks.
Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.
Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.
National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada’s increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Canada
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Princess Anne to visit New Brunswick in celebration of 175th military anniversary
The Princess Royal is set to visit New Brunswick in May to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the oldest continuously serving armoured regiment in the Canadian military.
World
-
Florida Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery: sheriff
A Florida man is charged with murder and other offences in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant's house, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's war dead
In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day.
-
Venezuelan Guaido denounces being expelled from Colombia
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was expelled from Colombia hours after he crossed the border from Venezuela to try to meet with some participants at Tuesday's international conference to discuss his country's political crisis.
-
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
-
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
-
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Politics
-
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
-
Joly 'concerned' as Azerbaijan escalates Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Armenia
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she's 'deeply concerned' about Azerbaijan escalating a long-running dispute with Armenia over a breakaway province by blocking its main access road.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why their blue check marks reappeared -- nor do they seem too happy about it.
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada’s increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Entertainment
-
Danny Masterson's ex says rape came years into relationship
A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Tuesday that he had grown increasingly abusive and controlling during their five-year relationship when he raped her in their bed in November of 2001.
-
Tucker Carlson and other high-profile Fox News oustings
Tucker Carlson is the latest high-profile Fox News personality to be forced out by the network, which just last week agreed to pay nearly US$800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
-
Vancouver Public Library shares photos of 'Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal as library branches
Actor Pedro Pascal hasn't started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit "The Last of Us," but the city library is already matching him up with its branches.
Business
-
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
-
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.
-
Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Sports
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
-
Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field
In an offseason when Liverpool is looking to make key signings to compete at the top of the Premier League again, its most important business of all could come off the field.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.