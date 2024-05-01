Daniel Radcliffe 'really sad' about J.K. Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric

Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
The most wanted fugitive in Canada was arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
Don't look for Daniel Radcliffe and J.K. Rowling to reunite any time soon.
Radcliffe found fame as a child actor starring as Harry Potter in the film franchise based on Rowling's wildly successful book series.
But the pair have split when it comes to trans rights.
In a recently published interview with The Atlantic, Radcliffe talked about Rowling's past comments that have been perceived by many as anti-trans.
“It makes me really sad ultimately because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” he said, adding that he and Rowling have not been in contact in the past few years.
In 2020, Rowling posted a series of tweets in response to an article which used the phrase “people who menstruate” and has stated her view that the aspects of the trans movement are undermining women's rights.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Rowling for comment.
Radcliffe released a statement via The Trevor Project shortly after Rowling's posts in 2020.
“Transgender women are women,” he wrote in his statement. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [Rowling] or I.”
Radcliffe and his “Harry Potter” co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have individually expressed their support for the trans community, something the British media in particular has grabbed ahold of in terms of the cast members being at odds with the woman whose books helped give them careers.
“There's a version of 'Are these three kids ungrateful brats?' that people have always wanted to write, and they were finally able to,” he told the Atlantic. “So, good for them, I guess.”
But while he notes that “obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without” Rowling and consequently “nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he added, “But that doesn't mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”
Rowling recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a report whose findings she touted as confirmation of her views. A follower noted that they were “just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology.”
Rowling responded, “Not safe, I'm afraid.” She characterized the trio as “celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights.”
“I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that,” Radcliffe told the Atlantic in response.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
Harvey Weinstein was back in a New York courtroom Wednesday for his first appearance since an appeals court last week overturned his 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
A month after eight Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were stranded in Africa when their ship left without them because they were late getting back, a U.S. couple – ages 84 and 81 – were also left behind by the cruise line in Spain.
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
Nearly a month after the total solar eclipse, at least 160 cases of eye damage have been reported across the country.
The Arizona Senate on Wednesday will vote on legislation to repeal the state’s 160-year-old near-total abortion ban, three weeks after the state Supreme Court revived the law and thrust reproductive rights into the political spotlight.
A prosecutor in Massachusetts won't seek criminal charges against anyone, two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment.
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
U.S. President Joe Biden may eventually ban TikTok, but he's moving to give something back to the young people who dominate the popular social media app — a looser federal grip on marijuana.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks says the decision about whether to recriminalize drug use in British Columbia needs to be made urgently, but she's still waiting for more information from the province before making a call.
A wealthy Silicon Valley-backed campaign to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has submitted what it says are enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the November election.
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Chris Hemsworth has said he felt like he created a parody of himself in his most recent outing as "Thor."
Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."
Loblaw Cos. Ltd.'s new chief executive said he's 'cautiously optimistic' that the company will be able to come to an agreement on the grocery code of conduct.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has secured an additional US$1.8 billion worth of shares in Trump Media, according to a regulatory filing this week.
The City of Toronto is lowering adoption fees until Sunday to find homes for a number of dogs with “ridiculous, bizarre and terrible names” living in the North York crowded shelter.
A lot of heterosexual male clients are coming into my practice admitting they picked their partner without considering sexual attraction.
The Nashville Predators kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Major League Baseball fans had an unexpected buzz on Tuesday after a swarm of bees delayed the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game for around two hours.
Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Investigators say speed was likely a contributing factor in a single-vehicle crash that sent a driver to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in Victoria.
Labour strife could lead to transit disruptions in Metro Vancouver for the second time this year after the union representing 150 West Vancouver bus drivers and mechanics voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike this week.
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
A day after Calgary's mayor called the Alberta government's decision to pull its funding for the low-income transit pass program "cruel," the province is reversing its decision.
Calgary real estate prices continued to rise in April, as demand for more affordable, higher-density properties remained high.
The parent council from a Calgary school has launched an online petition over concerns the facility won't be able to withstand unprecedented enrollment growth.
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters has been granted day parole.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on O'Chiese First Nation.
An independent committee released its first report Wednesday on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, but it does not offer an assessment of the progress made so far.
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
A community group has managed to raise over $70,000 in a bid to keep a public pool - destined for closure by the City of Winnipeg - afloat.
Lyle Bauer, a former CFL player and executive, has died. He was 65.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of prolonged snowfall among the higher terrain of Saskatchewan's southwest.
A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
High school students from across the province are gearing up for a battle of technical skills in the annual Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytechnic on Thursday.
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Two residents from Manitoulin Island are charged with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following an alleged drive-by shooting in the Massey area Monday morning, police said.
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Barrie Police and South Simcoe Police are joining forces to take on the epidemic of auto thefts.
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
New photo radar cameras are now activated in various locations across Bradford West Gwillimbury.
After 40 years of playing the lottery, a retired Windsor auto worker has won $100,000.
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
Windsor police say two children were taken to hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while retrieving a basketball.
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
The rail line from Lethbridge to Coutts is used solely for freight trains, but a new feasibility study done by Integrated Travel Research and Development looks at the potential of adding a passenger train.
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
A group of Sault Ste. Marie YMCA supporters working to save the facility from closure received a glimmer of hope at this week’s city council meeting.
Another incident at Algoma Steel has union officials questioning safety protocols at Sault Ste. Marie’s steel plant.
The Ontario government is spending $45 million in the next three years to improve access and funding for the northern travel grant.
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
