Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child
Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are going to be parents.
Scott Boute, a representative for Radcliffe, confirmed to CNN on Sunday that the longtime couple are "expecting their first child."
The "Harry Potter" star and Darke have been together for a decade after first meeting while filming the 2013 drama "Kill Your Darlings." Radcliffe and Darke later reunited on the set of the dramedy "Don't Think Twice" in 2016, and Darke has more recently appeared in various episodes of Radcliffe's TBS comedy series "Miracle Workers."
While promoting "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" in 2022, Radcliffe told Newsweek that he's open to exposing his kids to the magic of movie sets one day.
"I want my kids, if and when they exist...I would love them to be around film sets," he said, adding that while film sets are "wonderful places" for kids, he feels the fame side of that "should be avoided at all costs."
The actor was catapulted to international stardom as a child in 2001 when he starred as the titular wizard in the "Harry Potter" film franchise based off of J.K. Rowling's bestselling book series.
These days, the actor has a lot to be thankful for, telling People in 2022 that he and Darke have "a really nice life."
"We're really happy," he added.
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing
A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. On Sunday, an attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is 'entirely innocent.'
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
U.S. President Joe Biden given Maritime-made Peace by Chocolate bar during visit to Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden was given a Maritime-made sweet treat during his visit to Ottawa on Friday.
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after 'long shot' search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
About a dozen asylum seekers hoping to start a new life in Canada saw their plans hit a snag on Saturday afternoon when they learned an unofficial crossing between the Canadian and U.S. border no longer offered the safe passage they'd come to expect.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
In Ghana, Kamala Harris 'excited about the future of Africa'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers as she arrived Sunday in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen American relationships amid global competition over the continent's future.
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
The Lebanese government's last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan resulted in mass confusion Sunday.
As economy faces potential recession, Liberals to release 'tricky' budget Tuesday
The federal Liberals are set to unveil a budget on Tuesday intended to showcase their plans to keep Canada competitive amid the clean energy transition while supporting Canadians who are struggling with affordability.
Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate
Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.
For Muslims with eating disorders, fasting in Ramadan brings new challenges
A growing number of Muslim doctors and psychologists are trying to bridge the gap between faith leaders and worshippers with eating disorders, who say they face marginalization when trying to access support within their own communities, as well as in the public health system.
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in U.S.
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Intel co-founder, philanthropist Gordon Moore dies at 94
Gordon Moore, the Intel Corp. co-founder who set the breakneck pace of progress in the digital age with a simple 1965 prediction of how quickly engineers would boost the capacity of computer chips, has died. He was 94.
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film
Adele announced Sunday that she's extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.
For one tech company, Indigenous values are central to hiring, projects and strategy
Indigenous-owned tech company Animikii says making love the focus of its decisions -- from accepting clients to partnering with investors to supporting employees during a global pandemic -- is key to its success, now and for generations to come.
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Insolvency trustee Doug Hoyes says millennial Canadians have been dealt a generational losing hand as they face student loans layered with bad debts from credit cards, high-interest loans, and post-pandemic tax debt from collecting CERB.
From hidden gems to family favourites, here's a guide to some of Canada's national parks
This past week, Parks Canada opened up its reservation system for the 2023 season, offering places to stay, hikes to take and national historic sites to visit across the country. According to three experts, here's where to travel this summer.
One of the world's best Chinese restaurants is in Tokyo
Japanese chef Tomoya Kawada has achieved a feat no other restaurateur has before; he's created the world's only three-Michelin-star Chinese restaurant in a non-Chinese-speaking city.
Indonesia's issues with Israel's qualification delay FIFA U20 World Cup draw
FIFA postponed the men's Under-20 World Cup finals draw because of host nation Indonesia's issues with Israel's qualification, the Indonesian soccer federation said Sunday.
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Piquet fined for racist, homophobic comments about Hamilton
Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay US$950,000 in 'moral damages' for making racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton.
'Top Gear' stops filming due to accident, co-presenter with serious injuries
The making of the hugely popular BBC car show 'Top Gear' has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday.
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves 87 people injured
Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday and 87 people were injured, including children.
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.