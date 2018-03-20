'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller set for early prison release
Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 13, 2015. (Rich Fury / Invision)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 7:25AM EDT
PITTSBURGH - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is set to be released from prison early.
WTAE-TV reports Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in this past July.
Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.
The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.
Her lawyer argued Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became."