DaBaby has addressed his recent controversial comments at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

The rapper was criticized after video of his Sunday night performance began circulating on social media.

During the performance, he made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV, and spoke crudely about women, as well.

His comments were widely condemned as homophobic, though some supported him.

"If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth," T.I. said on Instagram about rapper Lil Nas X being openly gay. "Ain't nothing wrong with none of it. It ain't got to be no hate. It's all honesty. Everybody living in their truth."

On Monday, DaBaby posted video on his Instagram Live in which he took those criticizing him to task, saying straight and gay fans enjoyed his show, and what happened there is not the business of anyone who wasn't in attendance.

"I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer," he said. "I'm the best live performer."

CNN has reached out to reps for DaBaby, T.I. and Lil Nas X for additional comment.