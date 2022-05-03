Czech arts collector, patron Meda Mladkova dies at 102
Meda Mladkova, a Czech arts collector, patron and historian who was an impassioned promoter of Frantisek Kupka and supported artists in communist Czechoslovakia while she was in exile behind the Iron Curtain, has died. She was 102.
The Kampa Museum, a modern arts gallery that Mladkova created in the heart of Prague, announced she died on Tuesday.
"Meda, although she lived a large part of her long life abroad, was always a great patriot and loved the Czech nation," the museum said.
"All her life she believed in the idea: 'If culture survives, the nation will survive,"' said Jiri Pospisil, the chairman of the museum's board.
Mladkova, born on Sept. 8, 1919 in Zakupy, Czechoslovakia, as Marie Sokolova, was studying political science in Geneva in 1948 when the communists took over then-Czechoslovakia. She refused to return and moved to Paris instead after her graduation.
She met her husband-to-be, exiled Czech banker Jan Mladek, in the French capital and studied art at the Sorbonne. There, too, she fell in love with the work of Kupka, a Czech-born pioneer of abstract art, who was then an unknown painter. They became friends.
When Kupka was dying of cancer in 1957 -- still a virtually unknown artist -- Mladek wanted to make him happy and told him she would arrange "a big exhibition" of his works.
After Mladkova and her husband moved to the United States in 1960, she helped organize a Kupka retrospective at New York's Guggenheim Museum in 1975.
Born in 1871, Kupka had studied in Prague and Vienna before moving to Paris in 1896. In 1912, Kupka put on display two works, "Fugue" and "Warm Chromatics," which are now considered to be the first two entirely abstract paintings.
To afford to buy two of Kupka's increasingly expensive oils, Mladek and her husband had to sell their house in Washington for US$950,000.
Their efforts of many years have resulted in a collection of pencil studies, watercolours, colour pastels and oils reflecting the development of Kupka's art from his student days to his late abstract pieces.
In the meantime, Mladkova travelled on a regular basis to her homeland after 1967, purchasing art pieces by artists who were banned by the totalitarian communist regime.
Following the death of her husband in 1989 and the fall of communism, Mladkova decided to move her collection of Kupka's works to Prague.
"I thought it's the right place for them," she told The Associated Press in a 2003 interview.
In the Czech capital, Mladkova opened the Museum Kampa, a complex of meticulously renovated historical buildings on Kampa island near Prague's iconic Charles Bridge. It houses a valuable collection of 215 works by Kupka, who has become one the country's most celebrated painters.
The museum also displays sculptures by Czech cubist artist Otto Gutfreund and a collection of modern Central and East European art.
In 1999, Mladkova was awarded a state decoration by then President Vaclav Havel. In 2012, she became the commander of the French Order of Merit.
She had donated her art collections to the city of Prague.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend reached the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur is being remembered at a national funeral as a warm and generous person who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Biden blasts 'radical' draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted what he called a 'radical' leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, warning that a 'whole range of rights' are in jeopardy if it holds.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
NDP revive pitch to lower voting age to 16, hopeful it will stick amid global threats to democracy
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
A global look at abortion: Which countries have the toughest laws?
As new limits on abortion rights are pursued in the United States and other countries, here is a look at global abortion statistics and some of the world's strictest abortion laws.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Conservative leadership debates will be crucial
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur is being remembered at a national funeral as a warm and generous person who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
-
Body of LaSalle, Ont. man suspected in wife's death found in Detroit River
Police in LaSalle, Ont., say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
World
-
Biden blasts 'radical' draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted what he called a 'radical' leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, warning that a 'whole range of rights' are in jeopardy if it holds.
-
Body in barrel found as Nevada's Lake Mead water level drops
A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs -- and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.
-
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
-
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
-
U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling
The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with lawmakers and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change.
-
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend reached the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
Politics
-
NDP revive pitch to lower voting age to 16, hopeful it will stick amid global threats to democracy
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Planned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend US$150 million on midterms
Three U.S. abortion rights advocacy groups will spend US$150 million on the 2022 midterm elections, focusing on battleground states as they step up efforts to safeguard abortion access across the country, they said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Met Gala moment: Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe
Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous looks.
-
The Kids in the Hall are back and getting along. 'This time we're not lying'
Infighting between members of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall has been well-documented over the years, but as they promote their new Amazon Prime Video reboot of their original series, Dave Foley insists they 'get along.'
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad late-morning rally; U.S. markets also higher
Stocks drifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments
Amazon.com Inc., the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to US$4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.
Lifestyle
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Sports
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur is being remembered at a national funeral as a warm and generous person who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.