    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Wicked' pay disparity rumour debunked

    Some on social media have been saying Ariana Grande got paid more for "Wicked" than her costar Cynthia Erivo, but the movie’s studio is setting the record straight.

    There have been rumours that Grande was paid as much as US$15 million for her role as Glinda, and Erivo received US$1 million for playing Elphaba.

    But the studio is denying that.

    "Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder," a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement shared with several outlets. "The women received equal pay for their work on 'Wicked.'"

    CNN has reached out to Universal for comment.

    Both women are being hailed for their performances in the Jon Chu directed musical. Audiences have been flocking to theaters to enjoy what is the first part in a planned two-film franchise.

    "Wicked" reportedly raked in an estimated US$162 million at the box office during opening weekend.

