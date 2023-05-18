Curator of Africa-themed Venice Biennale denounces Italy's denial of visas to 3 Ghanaians

Lesley Lokko poses for photographers, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The curator of this year’s Venice Biennale on architecture on Thursday denounced Italy’s denial of visas to three Ghanian men who worked with her on the main exhibition giving voice to Africans and the African diaspora. Lesley Lokko, a Scottish-Ghanian who is the first African to curate the architectural Biennale, told a press conference that the Italian embassy in Ghana cited “reasonable doubts,” without explanation, about the applicants’ intentions to leave Italy when the visa expires. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo) Lesley Lokko poses for photographers, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The curator of this year’s Venice Biennale on architecture on Thursday denounced Italy’s denial of visas to three Ghanian men who worked with her on the main exhibition giving voice to Africans and the African diaspora. Lesley Lokko, a Scottish-Ghanian who is the first African to curate the architectural Biennale, told a press conference that the Italian embassy in Ghana cited “reasonable doubts,” without explanation, about the applicants’ intentions to leave Italy when the visa expires. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo)

