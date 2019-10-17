Cuban official says revered ballerina Alicia Alonso has died
In this Jan. 14, 1990 file photo, ballet stars Alicia Alonso, 72, left, and Orlando Salgado perform "Swan Lake" during a dress rehearsal in New York, for the evening's American Ballet Theater's 50th Anniversary Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Cuba's national ballet has reported that Alonso has died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Clary, File)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:01PM EDT
HAVANA -- An official of the National Ballet of Cuba says the revered ballerina and choreographer Alicia Alonso has died at age 98. Miguel Cabrera says Alonso died Thursday at a hospital in Havana.
As founder of the National Ballet of Cuba, Alonso personified the island's arts program under Fidel Castro's communist rule and she kept vise-like control over the troupe past her 90th birthday despite being nearly blind for decades.
In New York in the 1940s and '50s, Alonso was one of the earliest members of the company that became the American Ballet Theatre, helping it develop into one of the more important U.S. ballet troupes. She was recognized the world over for the stylized beauty of her choreography and named prima ballerina assoluta, the rarely bestowed highest honour in dance.