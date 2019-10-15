Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the 5th Annual "Reel Stories, Real Lives" event benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund, April 7, 2016 at MILK Studios in Hollywood, California. ( ROBYN BECK / AFP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 1:16PM EDT
NEW YORK - Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.
Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.
The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defence paints it as a shakedown attempt.
The 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was previously accused of groping a woman's breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.
The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.
Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who've come forward to bolster their case.