

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defence paints it as a shakedown attempt.

The 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was previously accused of groping a woman's breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who've come forward to bolster their case.