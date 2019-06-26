Cuba Gooding Jr. faces judge in groping case
Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in criminal court in New York, on June 13, 2019. (Alex Tabak / The Daily News via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:59AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Lawyers for Cuba Gooding Jr. are providing a court with video they say will show the actor did not grope a woman at a New York City bar.
The prosecution, meanwhile, presented the court Wednesday with a deposition from Gooding's accuser.
The defence is seeking a dismissal of the case, saying delays could cost the actor film opportunities he's lined up. However, Judge Keisha Espinal said prosecutors need a chance to respond in writing.
Gooding nodded when he was asked outside court if he thinks his case will eventually be dismissed.
As he waited for his ride, a passerby yelled: "Show us the money, Cuba!" -- referring to a line from Gooding's Oscar-winning role in "Jerry Maguire."
Gooding was arrested June 13. He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges.