

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme has won the award for Best National Newscast at the Canadian Screen Awards for the second straight year.

“(This is) the award that represents what we do every day,” LaFlamme said at the awards gala in Toronto. “We believe that secrets and corruption shrivel in the daylight and the only thing we want to do is shine a spotlight on that and expose the truth."

CTV Toronto claimed an award for Best Local Newscast and Michelle Dube won for best local news anchor.

“It’s a team effort and I’m just grateful that they allow me to have this moment,” Dube said.

“The Amazing Race Canada” won four awards in the “Reality/Competition” category: Best Director, Best Photography, Best Picture Editing, and the Golden Screen Award for TV reality show.

The Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in non-fiction television in 50 categories. The fiction awards are on Wednesday.

You can find a full list of winners at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television website.