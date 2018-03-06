

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme has won Best National Newscast at the Canadian Screen Awards.

W5 also took home a prize at the Tuesday night gala in Toronto, winning the Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research for “Making a Terrorist.”

The investigative report delved into the story of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody, who were convicted of terrorism charges only to have the B.C. Supreme Court toss out their verdicts, in a scathing decision against the RCMP.

Amazing Race Canada, which airs on CTV, won awards in the reality/competition category for Best Writing (“We Just Saw Johnny Mustard”), Best Photography (“Can I See Your Kuna?”) and Best Picture Editing (“Finale”).

The show also won Best Direction in the reality competition category.

The Marilyn Denis Show, also airing on CTV, won Best Talk Program.

And CTV’s Canada in a Day, which used footage from Canadians across the country, was awarded Best Picture Editing and Best Direction in the documentary category.

