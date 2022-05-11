Cross-examination expected to continue for 2nd complainant in Hoggard trial

TORONTO -

WARNING: This story contains disturbing allegations

Cross-examination is expected to continue this afternoon for an Ottawa woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The woman, who is one of two complainants in the case, testified Tuesday that she agreed to meet the singer in Toronto to have sex in November 2016, but that she did not consent to what transpired in his hotel room.

She told the court Hoggard raped her anally, vaginally and orally and at one point choked her so hard she thought she might die.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

An agreed statement of facts says he had a sexual encounter with each of the complainants on separate occasions in the fall of 2016. It's agreed Hoggard arranged transportation in both instances.

The other complainant, who was 16 at the time, has testified that Hoggard raped her vaginally and orally, and attempted to do so anally, on Sept. 30, 2016.

Neither complainant can be identified under a publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.