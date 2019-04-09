

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An upcoming revival of "Veronica Mars" has found a Canadian home.

Bell Media says the series will arrive on its Crave streaming service later this year in a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Hulu streaming service in the U.S. has already ordered the eight new one-hour episodes of the dramedy, which stars Kristen Bell as a private investigator.

Bell is also an executive producer on the revival, which sees her character investigating the murders of spring breakers in the fictional town of Neptune.

New cast members in the revival include J.K. Simmons and Patton Oswalt.

Crave will stream the three previous seasons of "Veronica Mars," which originally aired from 2004 to 2007.

Bell Media says Crave has also acquired the Hulu comedy series "Shrill," starring Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live," who is also a co-writer and co-executive producer on the show.

She plays Annie, who's described as "a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body."

Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks are among the other executive producers on "Shrill," which arrives on Crave on May 3.