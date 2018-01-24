

The Associated Press





PARIS -- Model Naomi Campbell has led fashion industry insiders in criticizing prominent Paris-based designer Ulyana Sergeenko, who casually used a racist slur in a note to a friend during Paris couture week.

Russian Sergeenko handwrote a note addressed to "my n---s in Paris" alongside a smiley, to blogger Miroslava Duma -- who posted a photo of the note online Monday.

#ulyanasergeenko to #miraduma, both whom I used to dearly admire, need to get an education. Saved the receipt, even though it's deleted now. Just another awesome reminder of white, European elitism in fashion and a peek into their "girl talk". pic.twitter.com/g7BaAuJMYJ — Steph Liu Hjelmeseth (@honeynsilk) January 23, 2018

Sergeenko said the reference was inspired by a Kanye West track with the same title.

Campbell was among those shocked, and wrote "this better not be real" in reply.

Sergeenko posted an apology Tuesday that made matters worse, saying "and yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it."