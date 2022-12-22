'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
A "Cousin Eddie" display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."
Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, WDRB-TV reported.
Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.
"Everybody has a `Cousin Eddie,' in their family, everybody," Keeney said. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh," Keeney said.
Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported.
"Never a dull moment," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.
A 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display is shown in the Dogwood subdivision of Shepherdsville, Ky. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (WDRB via AP)
A 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display is shown in the Dogwood subdivision of Shepherdsville, Ky. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (WDRB via AP)
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
Canada
-
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
-
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A weather system of heavy snow and bitter cold that paralyzed Vancouver's airport and caused a cascade of disruptions earlier this week could lift by Christmas Eve, but travellers will first have to endure more storms that could affect airports in B.C. and Ontario.
-
'My heart is crying': Afghan refugees wait on family members to join them in Canada
Afghan refugees, who came to Canada on their own or with some of their family members since the fall of Kabul, are still waiting for applications to be approved so that loved ones can join them in Canada.
World
-
Ukraine welcomes leader back from U.S., Putin dismisses trip
Ukrainians welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back from a wartime visit to the United States, hailing his trip as successful while Russian officials said Thursday that the visit only fuelled the conflict.
-
Taliban minister defends ban on women's university studies
The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities -- a decree that had triggered a global backlash.
-
Court says EU corruption scandal suspect must remain in jail
A former European Parliament vice president suspected of being at the centre of one of the European Union's biggest corruption scandals is to be kept in prison for at least another month, Belgian prosecutors said Thursday.
-
International migration drove U.S. population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
-
Arizona to remove makeshift border wall as part of a lawsuit, court filing says
Arizona agreed to remove shipping containers placed as a makeshift wall along its shared border with Mexico as part of an ongoing lawsuit, according to a Wednesday court filing.
-
Turkiye, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women
Turkiye and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
Back-to-office mandate has some public-service parents scrambling to find child care
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
Health
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future.
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars.
-
U.S. probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
The U.S. government's highway safety agency said Thursday it will send teams to investigate two November crashes in California and Ohio involving Teslas that may have been operating on automated driving systems. The probes bring to 35 the number of crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016.
Entertainment
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
A 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
Justin Bieber nears US$200M deal to sell music rights: report
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about US$200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Jessica Henwick talks making it, diversity and Nicolas Cage
Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England. Although she hadn't quite given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies down in October, lowest level since August 2021
Statistics Canada says the number job vacancies fell by 4.8 per cent in October to their lowest level since August 2021.
-
U.S. stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates
Wall Street is falling Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fuelled worries about higher interest rates.
-
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
How virtual clothes could help solve fashion's waste problem
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Sports
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
-
Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31 after cancer battle
Ronnie Hillman, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the Denver Broncos, died aged 31 on Wednesday, according to a post from his family on his Instagram page.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.