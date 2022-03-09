Please don't ask Courteney Cox to quote dialogue from "Friends" episodes.

Despite the 10 seasons she spent on the massively popular series, Cox has reminded the world that she doesn't remember much about her time on the show.

She recently told "Sunday Today" that her lack of memory put her at a disadvantage for last year's HBO Max "Friends" reunion (HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company).

"I should've watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, 'I don't remember being there,'" Cox said. "I don't remember filming so many episodes."

She said she'll sometimes catch episodes on TV and has no recollection. "But it's so funny."

Cox, who played Monica Geller on "Friends," said her memory has always been bad.

"I don't remember any trauma in my childhood," she said. "But I have like three memories. I don't know. I don't know why."

Though her lines on "Friends" aren't imprinted in her memory, Cox said she understands why the series remains so popular despite going off the air in 2004.

"It doesn't matter what generation is watching, it holds up," she said. "I think the comedy is relevant."