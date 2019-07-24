Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way
Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 5, 2019. (Sanford Myers / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:04AM EDT
NASHVILLE -- Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.
Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins' belly. He added that he was "excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings."
Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including "Die A Happy Man" and "Life Changes."