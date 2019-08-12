Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to toss MeToo conviction
Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pa., following his sentencing to three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault. (AP / Jacqueline Larma)
Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 4:56PM EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania appeals court questioned why Bill Cosby's legal team never got a supposed non-prosecution agreement in writing as his latest lawyers fought Monday to have his sexual assault conviction overturned.
The 82-year-old actor was not in court Monday as his lawyers attacked the trial judge's decision to send Cosby to trial and to let five other accusers testify.
The three-judge Superior Court panel asked why Cosby's lawyers never got the supposed agreement in writing or approved by a judge in 2005. He was arrested by another prosecutor a decade later after dozens of other accusers came forward.
Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term.
The court typically takes several months to rule.