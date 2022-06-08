Cosby in video testimony denies sex abuse of teen in 1970s
In video testimony played for jurors Wednesday at a civil trial, Bill Cosby denies sexually abusing a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s.
Asked by an attorney for Judy Huth, who is suing Cosby, whether he had tried to put his hand down Huth's pants, Cosby quickly and clearly answers "no." Asked if he exposed himself and forced her to touch him sexually, Cosby answers "no" in the same way.
Asked whether it was possible that these things happened but Cosby didn't remember them, Cosby answered "no."
"Why would that not be possible?" Huth's attorney Nathan Goldberg asks.
"Because," Cosby replies, "the fact that this young lady is saying that she told me she was 15."
In another clip, Goldberg asks Cosby if he would knowingly have relationships with girls who were under 18 in the mid-1970s. Cosby answers "no." But he also says "no" when asked whether he would make sure those he sought sexual relationships with were 18.
At the time the video deposition was taken, on Oct. 9, 2015, Huth maintained that the molestation had taken place in 1973 or 1974, when she was 15, but shortly before trial said an examination of the evidence showed it was in 1975, when she was 16.
The 12 minutes of clips, played for the jury at the end of the sixth day of the trial in Los Angeles County, represent the first time Cosby's voice was heard during the proceedings. He's wearing a gray sportscoat with a dress shirt and tie and sitting at a table.
The 85-year-old actor and comedian is not attending the trial due to glaucoma that has left him blind, his representatives said. A judge also ruled that he could invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege and decline to testify or to give a second deposition in the case that the plaintiff had sought.
Cosby says in the video that he did not remember meeting Huth or her friend Donna Samuelson, who each testified earlier in the trial that they met him on a film set, then days later met up with him at a tennis club, briefly visited a house he was staying at then went with him to the mansion.
Asked whether being shown pictures of himself with Huth at the mansion would change his answers about whether he knew them, Cosby replies that it would mean little.
"What is the word `know,' that I `know' somebody?" Cosby says in one of his few long replies in the video. "Or that I met someone? Or that, while at Disneyland I met a hundred people and took pictures with them? Or that, while I'm at the airport I'm sitting, waiting to catch a plane and people come up and sit next to me, sit on me, put your arm around me, say hello and take a picture that later might show up somewhere somehow and that I know this person? No, sir."
Cosby adds, "It doesn't mean that they were with me, or that I was even with them."
Two pictures that Samuelson took of Cosby with Huth at the mansion have been shown several times during the trial. Cosby's attorney Gloria Bonjean has acknowledged that he took the girls there, but both Bonjean and a Cosby spokesman have repeatedly denied that any sexual interaction took place.
Huth's attorneys rested their case after playing the video. Cosby's attorneys will begin calling their own witnesses Thursday.
Huth, now 64, was on the stand earlier Wednesday after testifying for much of Tuesday.
While cross-examining her, Bonjean challenged Huth over the timing of her struggles with depression, suggesting they were clearly not spurred by any abuse from Cosby.
Huth filed the lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 that same year brought back painful memories of her sexual assault, and brought on subsequent depression.
Bonjean showed Huth medical records from 2011, 2012 and 2013 in which her doctor assessed her with major depression and prescribed her anti-depressants.
"We can agree that you suffered from major depression before your son turned 15?" Bonjean asked Huth, who was on the witness stand in a Los Angeles County courthouse for a second day in the civil trial.
"I don't know that I did," Huth said.
"So medical records showing that would be inaccurate?" Bonjean asked.
Huth repeatedly answered that and similar questions by saying she did not remember dealing with depression or taking medications for it during those years, but acknowledged that the documents in front of her said she had.
Bonjean also pointed to different potential causes for Huth's depression.
"You had a long history of trauma in your life that had nothing to do with Mr. Cosby, right?" Bonjean asked.
"Nothing as bad as that, that's for sure," Huth answered.
Huth's lawsuit says she suffered psychological damage from Cosby's abuse from 2014 when she began having anxiety over it and flashbacks to it, until 2018 when he was sent to prison in the Pennsylvania criminal case.
Goldberg, her attorney, asked her Wednesday, "Did you know when you were 16 that what Mr. Cosby did caused you psychological injury?"
"No," Huth answered. "I was just a kid."
The trial represents one of the last remaining legal claims against the 85-year-old Cosby after his criminal conviction was thrown out by an appeals court and he was freed from prison last year, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits against his will.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Student who survived Texas school shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
Marco Mendicino tries to clarify whether police asked for Emergencies Act
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is trying to clarify whether anyone outright asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February, after his deputy minister told a committee the minister had been 'misunderstood' when he seemed to say police asked for the act to be used.
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Canada
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
-
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
World
-
More bodies found in Mariupol, Ukraine as global food crisis looms
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
-
North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key political conference where he's expected to review major state affairs, including a fight against COVID-19, and possibly address external relations with Washington and Seoul amid revived nuclear brinkmanship.
-
Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
-
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
Three Texas families sued the state Wednesday seeking to halt investigations of them over gender-confirming medical treatments their transgender children received, in a renewed challenge to the state looking into such treatments as child abuse.
-
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
-
U.S. House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
The U.S. House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
Politics
-
Trudeau nominates chief legal officer at House of Commons to be next privacy commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated accomplished lawyer Philippe Dufresne to be the next federal privacy commissioner.
-
Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at airports
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Health
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
-
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
-
What the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety tells us about kindergartners
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
-
Canada is target of Russian disinformation, with millions of tweets linked to Kremlin
A University of Calgary analysis of over 6 million tweets and retweets -- and where they originate from -- has found that Canada is being targeted by foreign powers trying to influence public opinion here.
-
4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study
Australian scientists have discovered what they say is the largest living plant on Earth: ancient seagrass dating back thousands of years off the country's west coast.
Entertainment
-
'She's going to be a household name:' Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.
Canadian actress Iman Vellani stars as Ms. Marvel in Disney's new, history-making television series of the same name.
-
Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account
Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
-
R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison: prosecutors
R&B singer R. Kelly deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month.
Business
-
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
-
Dollarama adjusts product lines as stores set to introduce $5 maximum price
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. has started rolling out new price pointsup to $5 as it adds new products and restocks others amid a shift in consumer spending patterns.
-
How being infected with COVID-19 may impact your performance at work
A small Canadian study suggests that individuals who contact COVID-19 may experience cognitive failures that impact their performance at work, even after recovering from the initial illness.
Lifestyle
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
-
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
Sports
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
-
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
Full of smiles and confidence before entering the courtroom, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter claimed later Wednesday he was bothered by chest pains and unable to testify on the opening day of his criminal trial.
-
Simone Biles, other women seek US$1B-plus from FBI over Larry Nassar
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than US$1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.