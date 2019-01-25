Coroner: Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia
This Feb. 15, 2004, file photo shows Sean P. Diddy Combs and his then girlfriend Kim Porter arriving at Staples Center for the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 4:36PM EST
LOS ANGELES - Coroner office officials say former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from pneumonia.
The Los Angeles coroner's office on Friday released the results of its investigation into Porter's Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.
The 47-year-old was also a former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the pair had three children together. Combs eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and producer Russell Simmons attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.
Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!
Combs called Porter "more than a soul" mate in a tweet after her death.