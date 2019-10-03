

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The "Corner Gas" franchise is being pumped into a new streaming service in the United States, in a venture creator and star Brent Butt expects will increase its viewership south of the border.

CTV and Prairie Pants Distribution Inc. say IMDb TV has acquired the U.S. rights to the beloved Saskatchewan-set comedy franchise, which includes the current incarnation "Corner Gas Animated" as well as the 2014 movie and the hit sitcom that ran for six seasons and ended in 2009.

"Corner Gas Animated" seasons 1 and 2 will arrive on the streaming service on Oct. 15 as an IMDb Original, along with 107 episodes of the live-action series and the film.

IMDb TV is a free, ad-supported streaming video service available for U.S. viewers on the IMDb movie database website and through various TV apps and devices.

In Canada, the "Corner Gas" franchise is exclusively available on Bell Media platforms including CTV Comedy Channel, Crave, and CTV Throwback.

Previously, the "Corner Gas" live action series and movie were available in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video, which is a paid subscription streaming service. Amazon owns IMDb.