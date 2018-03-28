

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former child actor Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed in an attack involving three men in Los Angeles.

Feldman, 46, tweeted photos of himself in the hospital early Wednesday, along with a string of all-caps messages claiming that he was attacked Tuesday night. Feldman says three men approached him in his car and that one pulled the door open and stabbed him in the stomach. He claims the incident is being investigated as attempted murder, and has tweeted several news stories with headlines to that effect.

Feldman’s photos show him lying in a bed, wearing a hospital robe and a ballcap. One photo shows him with a bundled-up blanket over his stomach, where he was allegedly stabbed. Another shows him with his hands clasped together and resting on his stomach, while a man in uniform swabs his lip.

Police told TMZ they are investigating, but see no evidence of a laceration to Feldman’s abdomen.

Feldman claims he has faced “mounting threats” on social media about his “Truth Campaign” project, in which he discusses alleged cases of child abuse against himself and Corey Haim, another former child star who died in 2010.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! �������� THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman also shared a link to his GoFundMe page, urging individuals to donate to his “Truth Campaign” to help him with security.

The page shows one donation of US$30 since last night.